Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 873,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 587,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,269 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 113.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

