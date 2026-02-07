Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 253.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 121,826.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,605,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 1,604,451 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

