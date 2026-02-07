Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 20,891 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $115.27 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

