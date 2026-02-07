Wealthquest Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 29.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $363,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $317.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.