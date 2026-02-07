iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.4910, with a volume of 10213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,242,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,109 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,330,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,960,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares International Equity Factor ETF
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. INTF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
