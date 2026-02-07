Brian Venturo Sells 281,250 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $23,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock traded up $15.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.95. 36,724,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $140.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

