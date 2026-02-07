White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Still a Buy?

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 63,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 114,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9733.

White Gold Trading Up 9.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: WHGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold deposits within the White Gold District of Yukon, Canada. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company specializes in identifying high-potential targets through a combination of grassroots prospecting, advanced geophysical surveys and systematic drilling programs. Its operations are concentrated in one of North America’s most prolific yet underexplored gold regions, providing access to both greenfield and brownfield opportunities.

The company holds a portfolio of exploration properties spanning a significant land position across the White Gold District.

