Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $55.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $66.89.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
Featured Stories
