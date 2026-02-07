Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $345.35

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.7368.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $415.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $511.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.71. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

