Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $8.40

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLO. Citigroup raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.69 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $379.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,919.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $63,189.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,663.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,855 shares of company stock worth $378,426. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,390,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,383,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 75.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,571,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,079,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,360,168 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

