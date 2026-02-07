Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $16.67

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemours by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

