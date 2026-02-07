Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $203.50

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.8333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

Key Stories Impacting AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $173.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.91. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.The firm had revenue of $678.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.