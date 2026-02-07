Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Critical Review

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Auto Trader Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $30.27 billion 1.07 $154.00 million $0.21 84.38 Auto Trader Group $766.77 million 7.24 $360.57 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coupang and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 4 5 0 2.40 Auto Trader Group 2 1 1 0 1.75

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $30.63, indicating a potential upside of 72.83%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.16% 6.95% 1.83% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Auto Trader Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

