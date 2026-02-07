Comparing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ageas has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ageas and Sompo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ageas $14.68 billion 0.97 $1.21 billion N/A N/A Sompo $35.81 billion 0.98 $2.79 billion $1.89 9.99

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Ageas.

Profitability

This table compares Ageas and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ageas N/A N/A N/A Sompo 10.20% 14.10% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ageas and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ageas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Ageas pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sompo pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sompo beats Ageas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

