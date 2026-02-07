Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$17.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MI.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$17.51 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

