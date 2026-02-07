Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) versus Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Critical Contrast

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Pacific Aerospace is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $614.07 million 0.31 -$6.29 million ($2.51) -2.18 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gran Tierra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

