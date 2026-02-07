Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $3.94

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9417.

DH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $1.99 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

