Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have commented on LUGDF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUGDF

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$76.03 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$26.10 and a one year high of C$92.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Vancouver-based gold mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in South America. The company’s flagship asset is the Fruta del Norte underground gold mine, located in the province of Zamora-Chinchipe in southeast Ecuador. Commencing commercial production in mid-2021, Fruta del Norte combines high-grade epithermal vein mineralization with a modern processing facility to produce gold doré bars for sale on international markets.

Historically, the Fruta del Norte deposit was first identified in 2006 and later became the cornerstone of Lundin Gold through corporate restructuring that established the company as an independent public entity in 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.