Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Receives $38.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

INVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 870.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,332,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,917,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,263,000 after acquiring an additional 819,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Innoviva by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,708,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 786,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Innoviva by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,431,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 556,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 641.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 437,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

