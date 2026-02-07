Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta -10.34% 1.43% 1.19% Privia Health Group 0.89% 2.52% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Azenta and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Privia Health Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

Valuation & Earnings

Azenta presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.92%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Azenta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

This table compares Azenta and Privia Health Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $593.82 million 2.22 -$55.76 million ($1.30) -22.09 Privia Health Group $1.74 billion 1.56 $14.39 million $0.13 169.15

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Azenta. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Privia Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Azenta has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Azenta on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

