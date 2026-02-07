Reviewing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Hawaii and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 4 2 1 2.57 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $81.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First National Bank Alaska”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $1.07 billion 2.94 $205.90 million $4.62 17.06 First National Bank Alaska $265.67 million N/A $67.05 million $24.48 12.43

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $16.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 19.30% 14.42% 0.86% First National Bank Alaska 29.19% 14.98% 1.55%

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

