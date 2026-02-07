Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.71

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.7143.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th.

CWEN stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $6,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 325.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,646,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

