SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 9,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 107,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SS Innovations International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.62 million and a P/E ratio of -75.80.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in SS Innovations International during the second quarter worth $344,000. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

