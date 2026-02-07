Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.6%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

