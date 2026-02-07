Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in BILL by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after buying an additional 896,393 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 7,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,486,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,778,000 after buying an additional 1,467,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 96.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,303,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 639,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth approximately $52,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: BILL reported revenue and EPS above Street estimates and emphasized stronger profitability and TPV growth; management raised FY26 and Q3 guidance, signaling better-than-expected near-term momentum. BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/coverage note: Zacks highlights the Q2 beat driven by core platform strength and higher total payment volume (TPV), reinforcing the narrative that billing and payments momentum is re-accelerating. BILL Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Strength & Higher TPV
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research piece argues BILL’s valuation and margin profile look attractive after the quarter, pointing to durable subscription revenue, expanding customer base and raised FY26 guidance as a buy thesis. BILL Holdings: Muscle Past AI Fears And Buy This Stock For Value
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $75 price target, providing a strong bullish anchor and a sizable upside case versus the current share price. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript published — useful for hearing management detail on TPV, customer trends, and margin drivers but not additional headline moves beyond the release. BILL Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical breakdowns (Zacks follow-ups) review key metrics vs. estimates — helpful context but largely restates the beat and guidance details. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Q2 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed their target to $49 and moved to “market perform,” reducing an upside driver and signaling more cautious near-term expectations from some shops. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Another sell-side trim: BMO cut its target to $46 and classified the stock as “market perform,” which may cap further rallies until more evidence of sustained growth appears. BILL Price Target Lowered at BMO Capital Markets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BILL Stock Up 37.1%
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.30. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
BILL Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
