Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 169.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,368,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

