Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ashland by 95.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

