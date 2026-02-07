Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 639 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.1835.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Square Enix had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.92%.The company had revenue of $520.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.21 million.

The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company’s core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

