Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89, FiscalAI reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $229.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Trending Headlines about Reinsurance Group of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Reinsurance Group of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — RGA reported EPS of $7.75 vs. consensus ~$5.86 and revenue of roughly $6.6B, up ~26.6% year-over-year; the results materially exceeded estimates and are the main driver of the rally. Press Release

Q4 earnings beat — RGA reported EPS of $7.75 vs. consensus ~$5.86 and revenue of roughly $6.6B, up ~26.6% year-over-year; the results materially exceeded estimates and are the main driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed — the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share (annualized yield ~1.6%), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. Dividend Announcement

Dividend confirmed — the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share (annualized yield ~1.6%), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year commentary — company materials and analyst notes flag robust underlying results for the year and favorable trends in reinsurance/investment income that supported full-year performance. TipRanks Summary

Strong full-year commentary — company materials and analyst notes flag robust underlying results for the year and favorable trends in reinsurance/investment income that supported full-year performance. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call / transcript available — management provided detail on drivers (business mix, investment positioning, and the Portland industrial exposure) that investors will parse for sustainability of results; read the transcript for specific management remarks. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call / transcript available — management provided detail on drivers (business mix, investment positioning, and the Portland industrial exposure) that investors will parse for sustainability of results; read the transcript for specific management remarks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and metric analysis — outlets (Zacks, Investing, Yahoo) highlight the beats but note metrics analysts will watch (loss reserves, investment yields, and expense trends); these analyses help set expectations for upcoming quarters. Zacks Analysis

Analyst coverage and metric analysis — outlets (Zacks, Investing, Yahoo) highlight the beats but note metrics analysts will watch (loss reserves, investment yields, and expense trends); these analyses help set expectations for upcoming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Short-term liquidity and margin context — the company’s reported ratios (low current/quick ratios) and a modest net margin (~3.9%) are areas of caution for some investors concerned about balance-sheet flexibility and expense/leverage sensitivity. Company Financials Snapshot

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.