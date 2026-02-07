Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Director Curtis Stoelting Sells 4,500 Shares

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $211.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $213.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

More Regal Rexnord News

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Regal Rexnord this week:

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,968,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,373 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,430,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 701,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,103,000 after buying an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,083,000 after purchasing an additional 476,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $256,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.