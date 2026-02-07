BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $73.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 291,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 245,017 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 207,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 137,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

