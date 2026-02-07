Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian Carter Sells 9,979 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

