Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.260-0.360 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of OMCL opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $304,689.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Omnicell News

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. BusinessWire: FY & Q4 results

Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Investing.com: BofA upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript

Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Zacks: EPS miss

Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. TipRanks: BTIG Hold

Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and headlines noting a share plunge reflect short‑term selling pressure as traders react to the EPS miss and margin commentary despite guidance. Yahoo Finance: Why shares plunging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,462 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $25,625,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 809,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 653,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

