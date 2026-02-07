Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 30,016 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,303,000 after buying an additional 1,043,676 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $33,877,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NuScale Power by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after buying an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Trading Up 18.5%

NYSE SMR opened at $17.59 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.14.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.