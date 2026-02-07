Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2834 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.30% and a return on equity of 961.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.