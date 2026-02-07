Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day moving average of $602.00. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

