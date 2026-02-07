Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day moving average of $602.00. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed easing expectations could lift growth and tech stocks, a tailwind for QQQ as investors price in a softer policy path. Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Turns The Corner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces argue QQQ is technically and fundamentally set up for a breakout and is undervalued relative to rate-driven swings, encouraging buy-the-dip flows. QQQ Poised For A Breakout, JEPQ To Underperform
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market/updating ETF coverage notes showed early strength in QQQ, which can attract short-term momentum buyers and ETF flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-6-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging investors not to panic suggests current volatility could be a cleansing of speculative excess rather than a structural tech collapse — this can stabilize flows but doesn’t guarantee an immediate rebound. Don’t Panic As We Clear Speculative Excess In Crypto, Metals, And Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet ramped AI spending spooked investors and weighed on large-cap tech, a direct negative for QQQ because the ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names. SPY, QQQ decline as US equities fall: Alphabet’s increased AI spending spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation into value and defensive sectors is gaining momentum, which pressures growth‑heavy ETFs like QQQ as money shifts to cyclicals, staples, and dividend names. S&P 500 And XLP: Rotation To Value Funds Just Started
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and sentiment concerns—AI hype unwind, layoffs, and recessionary warnings—are cited by several commentators as drivers of a risk-off tilt that can further depress QQQ if sustained. Recessionary Bear Market With The AI Bubble Burst
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.