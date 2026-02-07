Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Insider Selling

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.3450. Approximately 5,376,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,411,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Specifically, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $63,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,227,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,364.14. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 103,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $141,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,271,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,153.65. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 24,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $35,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,705,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,337.14. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near‑term analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More.

Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares (filing: Read More.); SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4 (filings: Read More., Read More.). These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 13.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

