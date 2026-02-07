Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

