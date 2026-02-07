FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

FMC stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 67.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a strategic review and highlighted 2026 priorities, including a $1B debt-reduction initiative — a sale or alternative could command a takeover premium or otherwise unlock shareholder value. FMC press release

Board authorized a strategic review and highlighted 2026 priorities, including a $1B debt-reduction initiative — a sale or alternative could command a takeover premium or otherwise unlock shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley kept an “equal weight” stance and trimmed its price target to $15.50 — still implying modest upside versus the recent quote, which can support buying interest amid sale speculation. Morgan Stanley PT cut

Morgan Stanley kept an “equal weight” stance and trimmed its price target to $15.50 — still implying modest upside versus the recent quote, which can support buying interest amid sale speculation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: price targets vary widely (median near ~$17) and some firms remain constructive while others trim expectations — this produces divergent investor signals rather than a clear consensus. Quiver Quant data & analyst targets

Analyst coverage is mixed: price targets vary widely (median near ~$17) and some firms remain constructive while others trim expectations — this produces divergent investor signals rather than a clear consensus. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue and EPS expectations and management issued weak Q1 and FY2026 guidance (Q1 EPS guidance of -0.44 to -0.32 and FY EPS 1.63–1.89 vs. higher consensus) — these are direct hits to near-term fundamentals. Zacks: Q4 miss & guidance

Q4 results missed revenue and EPS expectations and management issued weak Q1 and FY2026 guidance (Q1 EPS guidance of -0.44 to -0.32 and FY EPS 1.63–1.89 vs. higher consensus) — these are direct hits to near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s downgraded FMC to junk amid patent challenges, increasing financing risk and investor caution — a material credit rating event that can pressure valuation. Investing.com: Moody’s downgrade

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

