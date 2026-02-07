Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Sells 17,031 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,737,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,272 shares in the company, valued at $34,503,744. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,183,000.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $5,056,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Fran Horowitz sold 100,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $9,540,000.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations.

Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward.

Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Earnings Release Notice

The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Zacks Coverage

Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. Negative Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity is heavily skewed to sales (Quiver notes 13 open‑market insider sales and no purchases in the last six months), which can be interpreted by the market as a cautionary signal even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Quiver — Insider Summary

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

