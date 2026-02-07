Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey Gorski Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $1,156,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,948.56. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Littelfuse Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $349.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $350.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

More Littelfuse News

Here are the key news stories impacting Littelfuse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Earnings & guidance

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Price target coverage

Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Dividend announcement

Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Institutional trading

Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Price performance

Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Stafford Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Nayar Form 4

Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Negative Sentiment: Recent senior exec sales continue: CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 (Feb 5) and 2,500 (Feb 6) shares; SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares (Feb 4); SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares — multiple insiders trimmed positions in the same window. Gorski Form 4 Chu Form 4 Ruppel Form 4

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.