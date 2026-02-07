Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) vs. DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Head to Head Contrast

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) and DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Austal and DEFSEC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austal N/A N/A N/A DEFSEC Technologies -195.30% -160.64% -95.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Austal and DEFSEC Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austal N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.78 DEFSEC Technologies $3.53 million 0.79 -$6.88 million ($25.94) -0.08

Austal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DEFSEC Technologies. DEFSEC Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Austal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of DEFSEC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Austal and DEFSEC Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austal 0 0 0 0 0.00 DEFSEC Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Austal beats DEFSEC Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including MARINELINK, an integrated monitoring and control system; and motion control systems and interceptors. In addition, the company provides life capability management and vessel support services, such as crew training and instruction, vessel servicing, repair and maintenance, integrated logistics support, vessel sustainment, and information management systems support, as well as refits and manages annual dockings to naval, government, and commercial operators. Further, it offers contract maintenance, aluminum vessels brokerage, and consultancy services to commercial and defense fleet operators, as well as manufactures and sells vessel parts, equipment, consumables, and tooling products. Austal Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Australia.

About DEFSEC Technologies

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The Company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

