Essential Utilities Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3426 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.
Essential Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.
Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6%
WTRG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.
The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.
