iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Position Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
