ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

