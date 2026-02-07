Zacks Research Upgrades Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) to “Hold”

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atlas Lithium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.76. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 120.64% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 210.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.