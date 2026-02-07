Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VCSH opened at $79.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.