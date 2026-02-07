Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $342.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.