Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $342.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL
Oracle Stock Up 4.9%
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record bond sale eases financing risk — Oracle’s large bond issuance has calmed credit markets and could make it easier for tech peers to raise money for AI data centers, reducing near-term liquidity concerns. Why Oracle’s Record Bond Sale Clears the Way for More AI Debt
- Positive Sentiment: BofA says a key risk was defused — Bank of America argued Oracle addressed a major 2026 risk, which supports the case that the company can execute its AI infrastructure plans if markets accept the financing strategy. Oracle defused ‘the key risk going into 2026,’ BofA argues, but the market isn’t buying it
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes are mixed — Citizens Jmp cut its target to $285 but kept an outperform view; other shops have trimmed targets while many still rate the stock a buy, leaving investor guidance mixed. Oracle Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional financing instruments announced — Oracle issued Series D mandatory convertible preferred stock and is pursuing equity offerings to fund AI expansion; financing reduces short-term liquidity risk but raises dilution questions. Oracle Issues Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread class-action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or invited investors to join securities-fraud class actions tied to Oracle’s AI spending disclosures and related filings for the June–Dec 2025 period, increasing legal and reputational risk. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Encourages Oracle Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Capital-raise/dilution fears persist — Social and analyst commentary on a $45–50B AI capital plan and separate equity offerings ($20B common sale) have driven investor concern over dilution and higher leverage. Oracle Stock Opinions on $45-50 Billion AI Capital Raise
- Negative Sentiment: AI-driven tech sell-off and heavy put activity — A broader AI sell-off has hit big tech (FactSet/CNBC coverage), and unusually large purchases of puts on ORCL suggest traders were positioned for further downside. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory pushback on data center plan — Michigan’s attorney general urged reconsideration of approval to power Oracle/OpenAI data centers, adding permit/regulatory risk to the expansion. Michigan AG Urges Revisit on Oracle Data Center Power Plan
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.