2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 6182508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

2x Ether ETF Trading Up 21.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETHU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,071,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

