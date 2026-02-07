StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $73.00 price objective on StepStone Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $73.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STEP

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a positive return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $725,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $4,386,044.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,844. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,774,000 after buying an additional 2,257,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728,410 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 320.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 401.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

More StepStone Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting StepStone Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $91 from $84 and reiterated an “Overweight” rating, implying roughly 45.8% upside from the current share price — a clear catalyst for buyer interest. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target to $91 from $84 and reiterated an “Overweight” rating, implying roughly 45.8% upside from the current share price — a clear catalyst for buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS beat: STEP reported $0.65 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.60, giving investors confidence in underlying profitability trends. Several outlets flagged the earnings beat. Article Title

Q3 EPS beat: STEP reported $0.65 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.60, giving investors confidence in underlying profitability trends. Several outlets flagged the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Assets under management expanded to roughly $171B, up about $8B sequentially — a sign of continued fundraising/flows that supports fee revenue longer term. Article Title

Assets under management expanded to roughly $171B, up about $8B sequentially — a sign of continued fundraising/flows that supports fee revenue longer term. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28/share (annualized yield ~1.8%), signaling capital return to shareholders and helping attract income-focused investors. Article Title

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28/share (annualized yield ~1.8%), signaling capital return to shareholders and helping attract income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strategy tailwinds: coverage and company commentary highlight growth from private-wealth channels and product diversification (helpful amid AI-related market shifts), supporting a more bullish growth narrative. Article Title

Strategy tailwinds: coverage and company commentary highlight growth from private-wealth channels and product diversification (helpful amid AI-related market shifts), supporting a more bullish growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the Q3 earnings slide deck and earnings-call materials (useful for due diligence but informational rather than a fresh catalyst). Presentation

Company released the Q3 earnings slide deck and earnings-call materials (useful for due diligence but informational rather than a fresh catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcripts and analyst write-ups are available for review; these help investors parse guidance and fees but are follow-up detail. Transcript

Full earnings-call transcripts and analyst write-ups are available for review; these help investors parse guidance and fees but are follow-up detail. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall vs. some expectations: reported revenue of ~$241.1M was well below the consensus figure cited by some services (~$363.9M), and the company still shows a negative net margin (~-40%), which could pressure sentiment if investors focus on top-line durability and profitability conversion. Article Title

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.